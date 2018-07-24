No shortage of SCV arts events in August

By danielle korzhenyak

The city of Santa Clarita has no shortage of arts and events activities for people of all ages to partake in August. Here’s a list of arts events taking place next month:

Canyon Theatre

Stop by the Canyon Theatre Guild for a chance to get stranded with a performance of “Gilligan’s Island: The Musical.” The 3-hour, family-friendly show is a musical adaptation of the original and iconic 60s TV comedy show.

Opening show starts July 28 at 8 p.m. and shows go until the end of August. For a complete list of shows and ticket prices, check out their website: http://www.canyontheatre.org/shows/107/ or call the Theatre Box Office at 661-799-2702.

Thursdays at Newhall

Thursdays at Newhall never disappoints with providing an abundance of arts and music events for the community. Here are a few events taking place during August:

Put on the dancing shoes out and join JAM Sessions on August 2 for a fun and interactive night filled with music, dancing and company, with this month featuring swing dancing. JAM Sessions is a music and dance event hosted in conjunction with the Ford Theatre Foundation.

The night is centered around live dance instruction from professional instructors with live band performances. All JAMs are free and all ages and skill levels are welcome.

JAM Sessions starts at 7 p.m. and take place at the Old Town Newhall Library on 24500 Main Street.

Similar to JAM Sessions, the SENSES block party brings live music, food trucks, and themed activities to Main Street every third Thursday until October. On August 16 at 7 p.m., the people of Santa Clarita can step into Old Hollywood and walk down the red carpet on Main Street.

Stop and pose for paparazzi to take your picture, grab a drink from the street bar hosted by El Trocadero and marvel as Santa Clarita turns into Hollywood for the night.

Note by Note music showcase presents audiences with a variety of music genres for free. All performances will take place at The MAIN.

On August 9 at 7 p.m., you will have the opportunity to listen to four main acts: singer/songwriter Janine Ayres, drummer Joe Romersa, singer Melanie Carroll-Dolci and studio singer/musician Michael Stanton.

The Thursdays@Newhall event series will feature a free, self-guided art walk on August 9. The Art Walks will span two blocks of Main Street in Old Town Newhall and is open to artists of all disciplines.

Along with visual artists, musician wills be performing live acoustic sets and the will feature the first ever photo meet in Old Town Newhall. Street photographers, models, and performers will come together for this special event.

Santa Clarita Valley Blues Society

The SCV Blues Society hosts a monthly blues jam with a featured host band and guest artists. On August 12 at 5 p.m., join Robert Heft as he performs at “The Newhall American Legion Post 507” 24527 Spruce Street.

The Society’s 2nd Sunday Blues Jam is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month. There is a $5 entry fee and guests under 21 are free. Food and drinks are also available for purchase.

Santa Clarita Artists Association

The public has an opportunity to watch abstract painter, Nancy Eckels, demonstrate acrylic painting at the Santa Clarita Artists Association meeting on August 20 at 6:30 p.m. Eckel’s art comes entirely from her head, heart and imagination.

Eckels has secured various number of awards and has years of experience both presenting and judging art.

“I’ve always dabbled with art. I do a lot of paint layering and acrylic dries quickly, so it’s the best paint,” said Eckels.

The SCAA reached out to Eckels, since she was a past SCAA member and asked her to host a workshop demonstration of her artwork.

“I thought it would be fun. I do unusual work with a few unusual materials and I think people are interested in how I use them,” Eckels said.

ARTree Community Arts Center

The ARTree Community Arts Center gives the opportunity for artists to explore their creative potential by using a live model. This event happens every 1st, 2nd and 3rd Thursday of the month, from 6-9 p.m.

An experienced artist will be on-site; however, no formal instruction is provided. Participants are to bring their own art materials.

Additionally, the center offers a no-charge open studio held on the first Saturday of each month. Parents and kids can come by Flutterby art studio at 10 a.m. ready to paint and have fun. All art materials are provided and this is a free event.

No prior registration necessary. The next event will be held on August 4, located on 22508 6th Street.