Rep. Steve Knight | An Important Federal Grant for Interstate 5

By Signal Contributor

3 hours ago

As Santa Clarita’s representative in Congress, it has always been my top priority to serve the needs of our community. As we all know, our region is a heavy commuter area; with many of us traveling 20, 30, or even up to 50 miles away for work on a daily basis.

However, the chokepoint on Interstate 5 where it meets State Route 14 has been the bane of many drivers’ travels for years. This chokepoint causes seemingly endless traffic backups that affect anyone who lives or travels through the Santa Clarita Valley.

Considering this area has some of the busiest traffic lanes in the country, this issue simply could not be ignored any longer. Commuters and residents should be able to travel not only efficiently, but also as safely as possible.

Fortunately, with the help and support of the Department of Transportation and other local leaders, we were able to begin the process of mending this problem. We worked together and succeeded in obtaining a $47 million federal grant for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro).

By significantly relieving traffic, this improvement will lower the time we all spend on the road and give us more time to work, spend time with family, or anything else we may choose. This funding is a huge step in providing relief to everyone living and doing business in the region.

The grant was awarded under the I-5 Golden State Chokepoint Relief Program and will be used to extend high-occupancy vehicle lanes 13.4 miles from the SR14/I-5 interchange in the city of Santa Clarita to Parker Road in Castaic. The project will also provide for the addition of a carpool lane and the extension of truck lanes.

With Santa Clarita’s growing population, this project is crucial and deserved immediate attention, and I am very excited we were able to achieve this.

Securing this grant would not have been possible without the support I received from Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and local leaders including Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Mayor Laurene Weste, and the Santa Clarita City Council. This has been a stellar team effort by all involved.

This is one of the biggest transportation accomplishments we could have in California. I am confident that fixing the major freeway running through the Santa Clarita Valley will help traffic flow more smoothly and efficiently throughout the city.

It is important to me that the residents in my district spend less time sitting in traffic, and more time at home with their families and loved ones.

Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, represents California’s 25th Congressional District.