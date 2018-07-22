Richard Myers | Suggestion: A Simple Suicide Hotline Number

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Signal’s story, “Battling suicide nationally, locally,” was on the front page on July 12 and included many phone numbers that can be called to seek help in preventing suicides, and that’s fine, but I just can’t understand, when there is national awareness of the current suicide crisis, we are not able to come up with a simple phone number for the “National Suicide Prevention Hotline.”

The current number is 800-273-8255. With all the other things you may have on your mind at the moment, can you remember that number?

Me neither.

Why isn’t there a number like our 911 number?

How about 211 or 112 or whatever is simple and easily remembered? I’m sure it can be easily done.

Why not do it?

Richard Myers

Valencia