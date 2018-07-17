Roselva Ungar | Bravo, Breznican for Calling Out Baker

1 min ago

Bravo, Anthony Breznican! I have been expressing my outrage at Brian Baker’s lies and ability to capture whole columns almost weekly in The Signal for years.

While I appreciate hearing the views of readers on all sides of current issues, I object to the invention of names that Baker gives his opponents and the fact that this paper exercises no restraint when publishing columns with insulting and bigoted statements, thereby putting the paper in the position of an accomplice.

I have had great hopes that this community would have a world-class paper and not a propaganda rag.

If you check your archives for April 11, 2017, you will see a column describing my history of community service and activism, along with my commendation from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Let’s have more positive dependable information in The Signal’s pages.

Roselva Ungar

Santa Clarita