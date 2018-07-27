Seeing the stars at play during the American Century Championship

By Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

Did you happen to watch any of the American Century Championship last week?

For those who may not be aware, it’s the celebrity golf tournament played each summer in Lake Tahoe. Typically, the weather is perfect, and the golf course is beautiful.

This year was no different.

This tournament is not your everyday tournament, however. Most of the players are star athletes from other sports. Much of the gallery can be found watching from their boats out on the lake.

These are just a couple of the things that I love about the tournament.

A couple of years ago, I had the privilege of coaching former Denver Broncos running back, and Super Bowl MVP, Terrell Davis, as he prepared to compete in the American Century Championship for the first time.

The experience was great, and Davis explained that he just wanted to play good enough to have a great time. Davis ended up playing well, and he has played every year since.

What I enjoy most about the tournament is that it brings out the fun in golf. Watching guys like Steph Curry and Ray Allen shooting baskets on the 17th tee is really cool.

However, my favorite moment of the week was watching Aaron Rodgers launching footballs deep into the lake as fans dove from their boats trying to catch the ball. It was pure entertainment and that’s what golf needs right now.

Another cool moment from the tournament was watching former NHL star Jeremy Roenick bring a handful of kids in bathing suits onto the green to help him line up a long birdie putt. The kids were in flip flops and clearly enjoying every moment.

Imagine being a young kid watching some of your sports heroes, and suddenly you find yourself lining up a put for a future NHL Hall of Famer? Not to mention that the other player in the group was none other than former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Not that it matters, but Roenick eventually went on to drain the putt — very impressive.

Speaking of Romo, he wound up winning the tournament with an awesome display of golf.

Romo is a great player, and he continues to compete in prestigious amateur events throughout the country.

No matter how competitive the PGA Tour is these days, it’s tournaments like the American Century Championship that can, ultimately, help to grow this game with junior golfers.

This tournament was cool, and it was a lot of fun to watch. I am certain that plenty of kids watching that week have decided to give golf a shot because of the fun they just witnessed.