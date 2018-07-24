The Signal presents third installment of “Behind the Concerts in the Park”

By danielle korzhenyak

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As Green ToDay took the stage Saturday night, concert goers prepared to have the time of their lives.

True to the original band, Green ToDay opened with “American Idiot,” a Green Day classic. As the crowd inched closer to the stage, Santa Clarita’s stage crew could tell their plan to attract a younger demographic had worked.

“Green Day is just a great band, you know? They do what they do better than anybody else,” said Billie Stevens, who plays guitar in the tribute band. “Whether you like them or you don’t like them, the fact that they perfected the formula of what they put together and they deliver it with passion, you can’t beat that.”

The tribute band is made up of seasoned performers and artists who have a passion for music as much as they have a passion for Green Day.

On Saturday, The Signal caught up with Green ToDay band members, Brian Wedmore, Jim Scarlett, Robbie LaGuinma and Billie Stevens in the third installment of “Behind the Concerts in the Park,” hosted by Danielle Korzhenyak and Marilyn Chavez.

Audio of the concert was recorded and edited with the help of Tyler Davis, monitor engineer and recordist.

Next in the Concerts in the Park summer series, Hotel California, an Eagles cover band, will take the stage Saturday at Central Park. Santa Clarita residents are invited to see Hotel California, and many other tribute bands as the summer series continues.

Performances are held every Saturday at Central Park, beginning at 7 p.m. For information about the summer series and artists who will grace the stage, visit the Santa Clarita Concerts in the Park website.