Wesley Smith | Breznican Misguided on Border Issues

1 min ago

Anthony Breznican is for open borders (July 10). Yes, he is correct that coming into the country illegally is a misdemeanor, but so is a third DUI, unarmed burglary and reckless driving, to name a few. And, anytime you are detained, you are separated from your family.

We have a gang problem, we have an overcrowded problem, we have a littering and graffiti problem, we have a homeless problem, we have traffic problems, etc., in our big cities. Wake up.

Also he is narrow-minded in not bringing up the fact that the rogue parents are the ones suffering. Kids adapt very quickly to their parents not being around and are likely playing and having a good time.

Wesley Smith

Sylmar