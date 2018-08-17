Anthony Alba | Here’s a System that Could Make Free College Work for Everyone

In response to Joshua Heath’s Aug. 14 article about taxation and free college education:

I finally agree with Joshua about something. Yes, college education should be free to all American citizens. This could be accomplished in several ways.

Service in the U.S. military, which is already established. Volunteering with the U.S. Forestry Service, including the beautification of lakes and rivers. Volunteering at senior facilities and tutoring at underperforming schools, etc. These volunteer services would qualify participants for free college education. For every year volunteered, a year of free college would be provided by the federal government.

It’s a win for all involved and the wealthy taxpayers could help fund this government program.

Not to be forgotten, those who wish to be educated in the trades could also receive free education as well by following the same requirements.

You see, Joshua, America would indeed be a better place that we could all be proud of. After all, few things in life are entirely free.

Anthony Alba

Valencia