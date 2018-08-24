Carl Kanowsky: Two major wine tastings to mark the end of summer

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

This weekend features two separate wine events in Los Angeles County.

LOS ANGELES FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL

Presented by founding partners FOOD & WINE and Lexus, Los Angeles Food & Wine returns this weekend with several events, including two Grand Tastings. The Lexus Grand Tasting at The Barker Hangar on Saturday and Sunday afternoon is a Westside strolling event featuring more than 25 celebrity chefs and 200 wines. In addition to endless bites and sips, guests have access to book signings and photo opportunities with some of the weekend’s biggest celebrity chefs, including Curtis Stone, Lexus Culinary Master Michelle Bernstein, and Alex Seidel. The two days of tasting will be held at The Barker Hangar, located at 3021 Airport Ave, Santa Monica. Tastings begin at Noon and run to 3:00 PM. Go to https://lafw.com/ for tickets and further information.

ROSE & BUBBLES FESTIVAL

Join wineLA, Leica Gallery (The Gallery above the Leica Store), Petrossian West Hollywood (Caviar and Restaurant on Robertson) and the producers of Champagne, Sparking wine and Rose from around the world. This is the 2nd Annual event and limited to 200 guests per session. The event is Saturday, August 25, 2018, at the Leica Store & Gallery located at 8783 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048. There are two tastings, one runs from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM; the second from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Go to http://www.winela.com/rose-bubbles-festival for tickets and further information.