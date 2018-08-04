Carolyn Adamick | Agreement on the Third-Rate Huckster in the White House

Thank you, Gary Morrison, for putting into words how most of us feel about President Trump.
You are so right: “This third-rate huckster has to go!”
Carolyn Adamick
Valencia
