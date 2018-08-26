Carrie Lujan | City Addressing Trail Safety with Emergency Locators, More

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The city of Santa Clarita would like to thank Max Morgan, who penned a letter (Aug. 16) voicing his concerns about safety and directional signage on Santa Clarita trails and bridges. The city agrees that these are important projects to promote safety and has begun the process of implementing these ideas.

The city’s Capital Improvement Projects Division began developing an emergency locator system for Santa Clarita’s trails last year and plans to roll out new signage by the end of September. City staff will be marking every one-eighth mile on trails with a sign that tells people to call 9-1-1 in case of emergency. Each sign will have a location printed on it and first responders will have those locations mapped out so they can respond appropriately. More information about this project will be disseminated to local media soon.

In regards to adding identifiers to paseo bridge signage and overpasses in the city, a bridge identification plan is in the early discussion phase between the city’s Public Works Division and Neighborhood Services Division. City staff is working on a solution similar to Mr. Morgan’s proposal, pending budget approval.

The city thanks Mr. Morgan and residents like him who voice their opinions and bring forward ideas on how Santa Clarita can improve safety and continue to be one of the best places to live.

Carrie Lujan, Communications Manager

City of Santa Clarita