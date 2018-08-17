COC to offer pre-apprenticeships in logistics

By Signal Staff

To help provide job readiness skills to those in need of employment, College of the Canyons is partnering with AMS Fulfillment to offer 30 pre-apprenticeships in the logistics field.

The eight-week intensive training program will provide students with a variety of training including warehouse safety and soft skills through job shadowing, on-the-job training and COC coursework.

The program is scheduled to launch this month and it will be administered by the Strong Workforce Apprenticeship Group.

“This program is designed for entry-level employees and those struggling to get themselves established in the job market,” said Ken Wiseman, CEO and managing partner of AMS Fulfillment.

The logistics field is considered one of the fastest-growing industries in Los Angeles County, and national growth will be driven by the need for transportation of goods in a global economy, according to the United States Department of Labor.

Those who complete the program are said to receive a national credential from the Labor Department and become eligible for the AMS apprenticeship program that is registered with the Division of Apprenticeship Standards and the Labor Department.

“We are very proud to offer this accelerated job training alternative to students,” said Jeffrey Forrest, vice president of economic and workforce development at the college. “Unlike an apprenticeship, a pre-apprenticeship provides students with the tools they need to enter the workforce a lot faster where they will continue to sharpen their skills while on the job.”

Located in Santa Clarita, AMS Fulfillment is a full-service order fulfillment company that provides third-party warehouse management, fulfillment services and order management resources.

For more information about the pre-apprenticeship program, email lesa.evans@amsfulfillment.com.