Dick Cesaroni | Illegal Immigrant Military Veterans Should Gain U.S. Citizenship

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Subject: Deported U.S. Military Veterans

First off, I just want to state that I am a lifelong Republican, a native of Southern California and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

For several months, ever since the hue and the cry over deporting illegal immigrants raised its ugly head, I have listened to both sides of the argument on who should or should not be deported.

Yes, if you enter the United States illegally it is a crime punishable by deportation back to your country of origin.

The illegal immigrants that are in our country demand and get free education, a free pass from going to jail or being deported. They receive free medical care and our government wants top give them free Social Security — my Social Security dollars that I worked for, for so many years.

But let’s get to the subject of the Illegal immigrants who voluntarily join the U.S. military. They sign the dotted line usually for four years to serve the U.S. and swear to defend it from all enemies, foreign and domestic.

And some, if not a lot, re-enlist to serve more years.

It is this veteran’s opinion that any young man or woman who serves honorably in the U.S. military, and especially those who have served in a combat zone, should be automatically become citizens of the United States of America.

They serve in battle zones around the world and many die defending this country only to be deported when they get back stateside.

Think about that for a minute. A young person serves faithfully and honorably alongside of U.S. citizens, only to be cast aside as an unwanted illegal citizen when they return to the U.S.

That is criminal in and of itself. “Thanks for defending our country, but we don’t want you anymore.”

It is time that those slugs in Congress stop their bickering and do something human and make U.S. citizens of these military heroes.

If you don’t, then shame on all of you.

One veteran’s opinion

Dick Cesaroni

Saugus