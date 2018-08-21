Don Gately | Welcome Back, Mr. Santa Clarita Valley
1 min ago

I once had the good fortune to attend a series of lectures by John Boston on the history of Santa Clarita. They were very informative and entertaining. So I am very pleased to welcome John back to The Signal.

Don Gately

Valencia

