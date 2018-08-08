Ken Dean | Redirecting Immigrant Benefits to Underfunded Programs

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

I would like to comment on a letter in The Signal on Saturday, Aug. 4, from Anthony Alba, in which he writes in part about his meeting with Rep. Steve Knight: “I also asked that Congress redirect at least half of the benefits given to illegal immigrants yearly to Social Security, Medicare and the Veterans Administration. Each of these programs are currently underfunded by our federal government.”

I wholeheartedly agree with this statement and concept, and like Mr. Alba, wish that it would fall on the ears of those in Washington to help those who are the very foundation of our country.

Ken Dean

Canyon Country