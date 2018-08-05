Max Morgan | Great City Bike Trails, But…

To the city’s credit, Santa Clarita is a bike-friendly community that has a growing network of over 60 miles of bike paths that enjoy wide use by walkers, joggers and bicyclists. However, more needs to be done to ensure everyone’s safety. In the event of a medical emergency, a brush fire in adjacent riverbeds, a crime in progress (i.e. the female who was attacked earlier in the year on the South Fork Trail) or accident, it is virtually impossible to know your exact location as there is a virtual absence of mile markers with the corresponding trail’s name. It is even more difficult for the many visitors to our community to know where they are that may have an occasion to enjoy our network of bike paths. In addition, I would like to see bridge overpasses (i.e. Valencia Boulevard, Decoro Drive, McBean Parkway, Copperhill Drive, etc.) stenciled with the name of the roadways above.

Max Morgan

Valencia