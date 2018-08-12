Nancy Neill | Miranda on Target

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

I appreciated Councilman Bill Miranda’s piece on the high cost of prescription medications. (Aug. 9)

There is one other possible solution, according to the Kaiser family foundation. Some policymakers and experts have proposed allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs. Under current law, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services is explicitly prohibited from negotiating directly with drug manufacturers on behalf of Medicare Part D enrollees.

That doesn’t make sense to me. Let them negotiate like in any other free market situation and that should help.

Nancy Neill

Valencia