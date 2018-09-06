Bill Statler | Solar Panels Are Still There, and They Are Still Illegal

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A few weeks ago I read an article in The Signal regarding the solar panels located on the hills that you can see from Soledad Canyon Road. The article mentioned that these solar panels were installed illegally. They are still there and are really an eyesore.

Hopefully the homeowners who had these solar panels installed who most likely did not realize what they were doing was illegal are not being duped by a lawyer taking their money, telling them that they have rights to keep the panels there. They do not.

Bill Statler

Canyon Country