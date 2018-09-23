Chris Anderson | Hill Relies on Special Interests

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Katie Hill has made a campaign out of smearing Steve Knight for his supposed reliance on special interests. What she has failed to point out is the hundreds of thousands of dollars her campaign has taken from the very types of special interests she is supposed to oppose. Hill has repeatedly expressed her refusal to take money from corporations, but these are not the only special interests in politics. Federal Election Commission filings show Hill has taken thousands from special interests trying to promote access to abortions. Whatever you think about NARAL and the Planned Parenthood PAC, they are special interests.

Steve Knight has roused the ire of liberals because the National Rifle Association gave him a negligible campaign contribution, but few have condemned Hill for her reliance on money from abortion groups. For the sake of argument, I should like to point out that there have been approximately 1.5 million gun-related deaths since 1968 — a number that pales in comparison to the (estimated) 60 million aborted fetuses since 1973.

However, Hill does not only profit from abortion groups. She has also taken thousands from Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton, making it all but certain that, if elected, she will become the newest mouthpiece for establishment liberals.

The next time you see a liberal make the banal pledge to avoid special interests, consider all the groups that could be behind them — like the ones behind Katie Hill.

Chris Anderson

Valencia