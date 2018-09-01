Mike Piccard | McCain: Even if You Disagreed with Him, He Was a True Hero

America lost a real “hero.” While I disagreed with the vast majority of Sen. John McCain’s political views, he served the country honorably and with a civility that is rare in this current political climate. Not afraid to speak his mind and stand alone, he was also not afraid to re-think a particular position when confronted with evidence that his original stance might’ve been incorrect.

I will forever remember the 2008 election for a multitude of reasons. One of them was during a town hall meeting with then-candidate John McCain, when a woman told the senator that she didn’t trust Barack Obama because she thought he was an Arab. McCain calmly took the microphone and simply told her that she was incorrect; that Obama was a decent, family man that he just had fundamental political differences with.

Instead of saying nothing, which would have perpetuated a lie, McCain chose the honorable approach. He didn’t berate the woman, he enlightened her. Many political observers have since pinpointed that very moment as the point in which a John McCain presidency was forever lost.

I would venture to guess that even knowing the outcome, if he had it to do over again he would.

But, here it is, 10 years later and McCain’s legacy is sealed for future generations. Honor, courage and leadership will forever be intertwined with his name. I heard on the radio that Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer intends to introduce legislation to rename the Russell Senate office building in McCain’s name. That’s quite a testament to the high regard in which he was held from across the aisle.

President Trump’s point of view notwithstanding, John McCain was a true American hero.

Mike Piccard

Canyon Country