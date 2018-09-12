Rob Williams | Will it Soon Be Impossible to Get into the Santa Clarita Valley?

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

I would really like to know what officials are thinking (besides tax revenue) by allowing all of the building out here. It is near impossible to navigate the roads now, let alone when all of these houses are completed.

As far as I know, there is no good plan.

Are we going to widen Sierra Highway and The Old Road to three lanes all the way into town instead of going down to a single lane?

What about a connector freeway to the 118 over into Porter Ranch before that is all built out, or to the 210?

We have to do something.

I have lived here for 26 years and can’t imagine how bad it will be if/when we have another earthquake. This is insanity and it will lower our property values if it is impossible to get into and out of this valley.

Rob Williams

Santa Clarita