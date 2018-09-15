Shawn Lee | Kudos to Knight for LWCF Support

By Signal Contributor

Saturday, September 15th, 2018

The Land and Water Conservation Fund has helped fund outdoor projects in the Santa Clarita Valley with no costs to taxpayers. What’s not to love? Money spent to help improve Castaic Lake and the Angeles National Forest is money well spent! These iconic landmarks are gems and should be cherished and protected at all costs.

Rep. Steve Knight is right to support this fund and I commend his leadership in Congress for what should be a simple reauthorization. Future generations will need access to biking and hiking trails, clean water and clean air, and wildlife habitats and supports for all people to enjoy. If LWCF expires, there is no doubt we will be worse off than we were before.

Shawn Lee

Canyon Country