Supervisor Barger: No Homeless Shelter Planned for Tesoro

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Residents who live in the Tesoro del Valle community have every right to be concerned when they hear that there might be plans to build a homeless shelter in their community. To be clear, there were never any plans to build a homeless shelter near the proposed Highlands development. I would not support a shelter project without the full engagement, input and support of the community.

We need to link homeless individuals with necessary mental health treatment and supportive housing to help them get back on their feet. This is why I am proud to partner with the city of Santa Clarita and Bridge to Home, a longtime local provider, to operate a more centrally located homeless shelter. Through this collaborative effort, we will offer a comprehensive range of community-driven services that will help homeless individuals get back on their feet.

Kathryn Barger

Los Angeles County Supervisor, 5th District