Leah Seminario | California’s Greenhouse Problem

With every turn of an ignition key, every push of a gas pedal, we aren’t just starting a car — we are actively accelerating toward a global climate tipping point. As levels of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere rise considerably — from 280 parts per million in the pre-industrial era to a current global average approaching 430 — our greenhouse gas emissions have become one of the greatest threats to our ecosystem. Even more concerning, many fail to recognize how critical this issue has become.

Over the past year alone, atmospheric ppm has risen by 2.5 — and if this trend continues, we may face extreme climate dangers by the next eight years — reaching a high danger point of 450 ppm.

Time is running out.

But there are ways to intervene.

According to the California Air Resources Board, the average gasoline-powered car emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide every year. In California alone, gas-powered transportation makes up 39% of total greenhouse gas emissions, making it the single largest contributor to the state’s carbon footprint.

When you multiply that 4.6-metric-ton average across the roughly 30 million registered vehicles, the localized impact becomes staggering. If we intend to alter our current trajectory and protect California’s unique ecosystems from extreme climate dangers, revising how we move across our state is no longer a radical idea — it is imperative. We must consider mass adoption of clean-air energy sources.

However, our trajectory in achieving this goal of widespread renewable use recently hit a major political wall. The U.S. Senate’s revocation of California’s 2035 zero-emission vehicle policy is a frustrating setback, but it doesn’t have to seal our environment’s fate. The mandate may be stalled, but the responsibility to protect our planet is not. We must invest in consumer education and prioritize access to a public charging network for EV drivers. In order for EVs to scale, policy must target affordable and reliable access to public charging.

Ultimately, if we are to be efficient stewards of our planet, we must ensure mass adoption of and consumer confidence in EV technology.

Leah Seminario

Valencia