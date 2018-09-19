VaNile Risser | Attention Schools: ‘Be the Nice Kid’ Is an Idea Worth Trying

2 mins ago

I think Mr. Jerome Marder’s letter (“Be the Nice Kid,” Thursday, Sept. 13) was really worth giving his suggestion a try. The posters could very well appeal to insecure kids, and give them a reason to try to do what is written. It might even help adults who have their own insecurities.

I sincerely hope the schools take him up on his offer. Who knows the lives it just might save.

VaNile Risser

Canyon Country