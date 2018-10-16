Don Gateley | Liberals Are Making It More Difficult to Remain Objective

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Politically, I try to be a middle-of-the-road guy. I want to evaluate issues from both the right and left prospective, because I believe both sides truly want what is best for the country.

But liberals keep making it harder and harder to be objective. Maxine Waters urges her followers to “get in the faces” of conservatives. Accost them on the streets, in restaurants, even in their homes. And left wingers prevent conservative speakers from even appearing at colleges and universities. They riot in the streets when they don’t get their way. They interrupt sessions of Congress or other hearings. Now, they want to impeach Brett Kavanaugh before he even hears a case.

By contrast, when conservatives lose they regroup to fight again another day — in a civil manner. They don’t burn the flag, tear down buildings or try to prevent opponents from speaking their minds.

I guess liberals think they are simply exercising their rights, but they are actually preventing others from defending their viewpoint. It seems like liberals are like the kid who will take his football and go home if he can’t be the quarterback. I think they are crybabies.

Don Gately

Valencia