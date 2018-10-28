Doreen Delgado | Keep Santa Clarita Safe, and Re-Elect Marsha McLean

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

To preserve our safety, Marsha McLean belongs on the City Council!

As a former employee of the Los Angeles Police Department, Marsha understands law enforcement and safety needs and is the only candidate to be supported by all four: the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the Professional Peace Officers Association, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, and Los Angeles County Firefighters Local 1014.

Marsha personally helped to raise funds for our Homes 4 Families, an affordable community for veterans and their families that also provides vital services for our veterans. Marsha personally works to bring funds to the Senior Center and the Bridge to Home homeless shelter. The city has invested $3.5 million to build the new Senior Center, and over $1 million to make Bridge to Home a year-round shelter providing vital services.

Marsha doesn’t just show up to nonprofit events. She actually works on committees that can take months of planning and you will see her working at the event to help ensure its success.

In order to keep our city safe, clean, family oriented with the quality of life and hometown feel we now enjoy, we NEED Marsha McLean on our City Council.

Doreen Delgado, Newhall