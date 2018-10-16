From the Editor | Election Letters Update

By Tim Whyte

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

From the Editor: We believe in publishing the most diverse array of local letters and commentary as possible, and that includes letters and columns related to the upcoming election. We welcome your election-related submissions, but we also need to receive them with enough lead time to allow publication before the election. Therefore, the deadline for all election-related submissions will be the end of the day on Monday, Oct. 29. Materials received after the deadline will not be considered for publication. The final election-related letters will appear on the weekend of Nov. 3-4.