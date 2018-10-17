Gil Mertz | Democrats Are Completing Their Journey to the Dark Side

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In the movie “Return of the Jedi,” Luke Skywalker stands before the emperor who is provoking him to yield to his hate. As Luke fights the temptation, the Emperor says, “Good, I can feel your anger. Take your weapon, strike me down with all of your hate, and your journey toward the dark side will be complete.”

This appears to be the theme for today’s Democrat Party. Besides their psychotic loathing of all things Trump, what is driving such fear and rage?

They’re angry that the GOP refused to convict Brett Kavanaugh of attempted rape without any corroborating evidence, due process and the presumption of innocence.

They’re angry about efforts to stop illegal immigration as they are running out of American citizens to vote for them.

They’re angry that more Americans can keep their hard-earned dollars instead of feeding our bloated government programs.

They’re angry that their Democratic National Committee allies in the media have not been successful to bring down Trump despite their refusal to cover anything positive and their 24/7 negative coverage of hourly scandals.

They’re angry that special counsel Robert Mueller STILL cannot find any evidence of Russian collusion despite 18 months of intense scrutiny by his team of Democrat lawyers.

But they are especially angry not because Trump is failing the American people, but because he is succeeding. While most people are celebrating our peace and prosperity, Democrats and the media are fuming over America’s successes. Just think about that.

And so, with no plan, no message, no program, no alternative and no hope, Democrats have resorted to their old, reliable playbook of anger, fear and hate to hopefully sway voters. As Obama once said, “Vote for revenge!” We’ll know soon if their journey to the dark side will be complete.

Gil Mertz

Thousand Oaks