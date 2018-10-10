Janice Ashton | Time Ranger: Fun and Interesting Read

1 min ago

As a former long-time resident of Santa Clarita, I really enjoy reading John Boston’s Time Ranger column each week. Since you aren’t able to toss the Sunday Signal onto my front porch up here in Idaho, I patiently wait for Time Ranger to post on your site. It’s always a fun and interesting read. It’s a bit of a shame, though, in my opinion, that it’s being hidden away in the Sunday magazine edition. It’s a gem of a column, and one that deserves both better placement and more readers.

Janice Ashton

Idaho

Editor’s note: Actually, our Sunday edition has the broadest distribution. It goes to approximately 70,000 households.