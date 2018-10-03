John Klymshyn | Thanks from a Returning Resident

1 min ago

After living outside the SCV for the past five years, I have returned to find a rational voice in local media. Imagine my surprise and delight!

While it is unreasonable to expect that we would all agree on everything… we CAN do a better job as Americans (and humans) in reacting a bit slower, and with much less venom. I enjoy and admire the thoughtful, measured voice of your writing.

John Klymshyn

Santa Clarita