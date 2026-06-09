Christine Flowers | Dems Still Backing Scandalous Platner

When Donald Trump was filmed telling “Access Hollywood’s” Billy Bush that “I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. … Grab ’em by the p–. You can do anything,” Democrats were both apoplectic and thrilled.

The apoplexy was a natural reaction to their tender sensibilities, the ones that also weren’t offended when Bill Clinton received oral sex in the Oval Office.

The thrill came from the thought that Bill’s wife Hillary would win the votes of disaffected women, the ones who were considering voting for her brutish opponent.

That didn’t work out too well.

For years afterward, Democrats kept talking about the “grab ’em” to condemn the character, or lack thereof, of their president. Even when he was out of office and Hunter Biden became the pervert-du-jour, leftists continued to pull up that old “Access Hollywood” tape.

When Pete Hegseth was revealed to have a giant tattoo of a cross on his chest, critics immediately accused him of having a Nazi symbol on his body. Hegseth demurred, insisting that it was a Jerusalem Cross employed during the crusades soldiers often used as a symbol of the warrior tradition.

Which now brings me to Graham Platner, Democratic candidate for Senate in Maine. He has some shaky history with women. He has been known to frequent a website that traffics in pornography.

He has also been caught sexting with women not otherwise known as his wife. When confronted with these facts, he forced his wife to film a hostage video wherein she talked about his therapist, her therapist, and their therapist: three different people.

She mentioned that marriage is hard.

She talked about her infertility, and suggested the reason her husband was dipping his virtual quill into other inkpots was because he was frustrated that “they” couldn’t get pregnant. All in all, a perfect example of the “blink twice for help” video commonly used by Al Qaeda.

How did most Democrats respond to this?

You might think, given how angry they were about Trump, that they roundly condemned the cad.

Nope. They went all French on us and told us that Americans were prudes, and that we should just mind our own business abut what went on between a husband, his wife, and lots of women online.

Also — and this is particularly rich — they reasoned that Susan Collins was the woman who put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court, allowing a rapist to wear the robes, so they couldn’t vote for her.

Susan never sexted with anyone, nor posted naked photos on a porn site, but she’s the misogynist, not the guy.

And before this revelation, we all found out for 18 years Platner’s closest companion had been an actual Nazi tattoo. It was only when this became public knowledge that he had it removed, or covered up, or replaced with a tattoo of Pete Hegseth.

And unlike Hegseth, he never denied that it was, in fact, a Nazi tattoo.

In a move that insulted every veteran who ever suffered from PTSD, Platner stated that all of his bad acts were due to the results of having served in combat.

John McCain never got a Nazi tattoo. PTSD doesn’t make you into a horrible person if you already didn’t have those tendencies to begin with.

And how did Democrats deal with this other revelation about their dear Graham?

They went on the offensive, and said it wasn’t all that bad, and we on the right were horrible to take advantage of a man who had bad judgment in his youth.

The Democrats who are actually defending Platner after all of the things that have emerged about his character say they only care about what he could do for them. In other words, “it’s the economy, stupid.”

Oh, and they despise Trump, so they want a guy who won’t vote with him.

Except they forget to mention that Susan Collins, along with Lisa Murkowski, is one of the Republicans least liked by Trump exactly because she often goes off the GOP reservation.

She is one of the more moderate and independent Republicans in Congress.

But that’s irrelevant to the 2026 version of Democrats.

They are not voting for Platner, they are voting against Trump.

And because they are willing to do anything to undermine a president that they view as evil and dangerous, they have engaged in a Faustian Pact with a man who thinks that he can get away with Nazi tattoos and humiliating his wife.

And guess what? The Democrats have told him he’s absolutely right.

Christine Flowers is an attorney and a columnist for the Delaware County Daily Times in Pennsylvania. Her column is distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.