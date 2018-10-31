Kathleen Curran | Ken Dean Will Bring Needed Change

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

As a 37-year resident and a founding father of Santa Clarita, Ken Dean would make a great councilman. He will fight for our city concerning traffic congestion, homelessness, more parks, synchronization of lights, term limits, beautification of our city, voting districts and many other local issues. It’s time for change in this city and Ken Dean is our man.

Kathleen Curran

Canyon Country