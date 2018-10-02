Richard Myers | What One Thing Can We Count on?

Oh my, oh my, oh my. I just watched and listened to hours of testimony by Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh and I have to admit it’s difficult to know who we should trust.

It seems Ford could be telling the truth as she knows, it but her memory could be faulty and she may be wrong about who was really involved.

Kavanaugh may be telling the absolute truth or an all-out lie. We can’t really know. Nothing seems clear. We can’t rely on our senators, the president, our legal system.

The Supreme Court and rulings that will affect our country for years are on the line. What or who can we look to for answers?

There is only one thing of which we can be sure. One thing that will always be there for us. One thing that you and I know will never let us down.

Yes, friends, there will always be — Thursday Night Football.

Richard Myers

Valencia