Wayne Crawford | Bjorkman to Bridge COC Divide

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It is a rare occasion that someone embodied with such incredible levels of compassion, vision and focus emerges as a viable choice to serve on the College of the Canyons board of trustees. The occasion is now. That person is Ann-Marie Bjorkman.

If you are as proud of College of the Canyons as I am, if you or your children have benefited from an education here, or if you expect the college to provide you or your loved ones with higher education or career training in the future, Ann-Marie is the only logical choice. She will bridge a divide that has hampered the current board and threatens to undermine the college’s ability to serve all who desire to better themselves.

Ann-Marie is driven, passionate and results-oriented. More importantly, she has exhibited these qualities behind the scenes for more than 20 years for nonprofit organizations and initiatives that have improved lives and made our community an infinitely better place. She has not sought fame, or adulation, or even recognition. She has done so because she genuinely cares for people, especially our children.

As many of our children have reached college age, she has become intimately aware of the challenges they face and the obstacles they encounter when attempting to go to college. Ann-Marie believes in our children — all of them — and she is committed to removing all barriers that prevent them from pursuing their dreams.

Please join me in supporting Ann-Marie Bjorkman for Seat 5 on Nov. 6. She will bring much-needed focus, common sense and stability to the board of trustees — and make certain that the college continues to move forward and provide all students with access to affordable higher education and career training.

Wayne Crawford, Santa Clarita