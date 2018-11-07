‘Art About Agriculture,’ Thomas Fire

The 11th annual “Art About Agriculture” and “From the Ashes: Thomas Fire Photography” exhibits open Saturday at the Santa Paula Art Museum in Santa Paula.

“Art About Agriculture,” the popular pastoral art show presented annually by the Ag Art Alliance, will celebrate its 11th anniversary this year. The exhibit features 64 different artists from across the country who portray the beauty and bounty of agriculture in scenes ranging from fields, farmworkers and farmers markets to animals, barns and backroad vistas.

All of the artworks on display will be for sale. The show will open with a premiere party on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. The premiere party cost of admission is $10 for museum members and $15 for non-members.

‘From the Ashes’

Opening alongside the agriculture exhibit is “From the Ashes: Thomas Fire Photography by Luther Gerlach.”

Inspired by the abstracted landscapes left in the wake of the 2017 Thomas Fire, Ventura artist Luther Gerlach has produced an extraordinary collection of photographs that both document the destruction and explore the mysterious beauty it rendered.

Using an 8×10 wooden view camera, Gerlach’s enlarged prints create a unique, immersive experience of the spectacular aftermath.

Admission to the premiere party includes access to both exhibitions. Americana music duo RubySkye will also perform throughout the event.

The Santa Paula Art Museum is located at 117 N. 10th St. and 123 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. For more information visit santapaulaartmuseum.org or call (805) 525-5554.