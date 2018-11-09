Champ becomes champion

By Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

If you watched any of the Sanderson Farms Championship a couple of weeks ago, you may have been witness to the next GREAT American golfer. Cameron Champ won the championship in only his eighth PGA Tour event.

It was impressive, to say the least.

I must admit that I have not seen Champ play, but I feel certain that I’ll have plenty of opportunities to watch him in the future.

The stories I hear about Champ are awesome. The deft touch around the greens is one thing, but the power he displays off the tee is unmatched by any player not named Dustin Johnson. In his victory at Sanderson Farms, Champ averaged nearly 340 yards off the tee.

That is unbelievable for a guy of his stature.

Champ is only 6-feet tall. Think about that for a moment. I’m sure that many of you are around that size and came across with much different results. Champ has a great swing, and his popularity is sure to grow based on his incredible length off the tee.

Up until this point, the only thing I knew about Champ was that he played collegiately for Texas A&M.

His assistant coach at A&M was a former college teammate of mine, Brian Kortan. Champ was a solid player in college, and his amateur career included an appearance in the U.S. Open.

Now that he has turned professional, however, I get the feeling that his career is about to take off. I mean, come on, he’s even got the perfect name.

Champ seems destined to be one of the next young superstars in golf.

Lucky for us, because Champ hails from Sacramento. This means he may have a permanent position on the U.S. Ryder Cup team with current stars Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

The future looks bright for American golf, and Champ is right in the middle of it.

Perhaps I am jumping to conclusions with my praise for Champ. We all know how difficult golf can be, and there is no secret formula for sustained success. There are hundreds of amazing golfers talented enough to win a PGA tournament.

But something tells me Champ will continue to win, and his name will be found near the top of leaderboards for many years to come.

Champ has the game, and he’s got the name. Let’s just sit back and enjoy watching his journey.