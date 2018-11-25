Dennis Fitzgerald | A Time to Unite

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

The 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice is a time to unite and recognize the bravery and reality of warfare as a step to preventing any further such events. As part of the remembrance many of the world’s leaders took a symbolic walk in the rain down the Champs-Elysees in Paris, but there were two missing: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. The concern is that, despite ‘playing nice’ at the moment, these are two of the countries most likely to start fighting.

The White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said this was ‘due to security protocols’ although it may have been due to the rain affecting Trump’s hairdo. Such a flippant suggestion is obviously inappropriate but so too is not remembering the fallen and the injured. Yes, there are people who may attack them but what of the other world leaders — are they not important enough to be worried?

Symbolism is important and unless Trump and Putin are willing to be leaders, not only of their own countries, but also of this walk and the search for peace, then they should recognize their failings and resign.

Remember the fallen and broken, not just in walks but in making strides to prevent any further battles.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne Australia