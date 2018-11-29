Fine Craft Show returns to Old Orchard Park Dec. 1-2
By Tammy Murga
1 min ago

With the holiday season in full swing, the two-day Fine Craft Show returns to Old Orchard Park this weekend, the city of Santa Clarita announced.

The 27th annual event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, outdoors at the park, located at 25023 Avenue Rotella.

The Fine Craft Show is free and is set to feature more than 70 artists’ booths with high-quality, original and made-in-USA crafts for any budget, the city said in a news release. One-of-a-kind, handmade gift items include jewelry, paintings, pottery, wearables, home decor and woodwork.

Holiday shoppers will have the opportunity to select a variety of gifts, while having access to several gourmet food trucks and live music in a festive outdoor park setting.

Rain or shine, the event will be held, the city said. For more information, visit santaclaritaarts.com or contact the Arts and Events Office at 661-250-3777.

About the author

View All Posts
Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at tmurga@signalscv.com.

Fine Craft Show returns to Old Orchard Park Dec. 1-2

1 min ago
Add Comment
Tammy Murga

With the holiday season in full swing, the two-day Fine Craft Show returns to Old Orchard Park this weekend, the city of Santa Clarita announced.

The 27th annual event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, outdoors at the park, located at 25023 Avenue Rotella.

The Fine Craft Show is free and is set to feature more than 70 artists’ booths with high-quality, original and made-in-USA crafts for any budget, the city said in a news release. One-of-a-kind, handmade gift items include jewelry, paintings, pottery, wearables, home decor and woodwork.

Holiday shoppers will have the opportunity to select a variety of gifts, while having access to several gourmet food trucks and live music in a festive outdoor park setting.

Rain or shine, the event will be held, the city said. For more information, visit santaclaritaarts.com or contact the Arts and Events Office at 661-250-3777.

About the author

View All Posts
Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at tmurga@signalscv.com.