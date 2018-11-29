Fine Craft Show returns to Old Orchard Park Dec. 1-2

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

With the holiday season in full swing, the two-day Fine Craft Show returns to Old Orchard Park this weekend, the city of Santa Clarita announced.

The 27th annual event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, outdoors at the park, located at 25023 Avenue Rotella.

The Fine Craft Show is free and is set to feature more than 70 artists’ booths with high-quality, original and made-in-USA crafts for any budget, the city said in a news release. One-of-a-kind, handmade gift items include jewelry, paintings, pottery, wearables, home decor and woodwork.

Holiday shoppers will have the opportunity to select a variety of gifts, while having access to several gourmet food trucks and live music in a festive outdoor park setting.

Rain or shine, the event will be held, the city said. For more information, visit santaclaritaarts.com or contact the Arts and Events Office at 661-250-3777.