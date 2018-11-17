Larry Becker | A Message for the Congressman
2 mins ago

To Rep. Steve Knight: Please, don’t be discouraged. You’re a good man who didn’t get the needed support. Sometimes people can be blinded by the light. We (us, U.S., me) desperately need people like you representing us. Stay the course, and you can count on me to be an ardent supporter. Thanks for your service — in all your formats.

Larry Becker

Santa Clarita

