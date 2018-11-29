Local roundup: SCCS girls basketball wins, boys soccer ties, Trinity JV basketball victorious

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Boys soccer

The SCCS boys soccer team tied Pacifica Christian 4-4 on Thursday at Santa Clarita Christian School.

Wyatt Kennedy scored the first goal for the Cardinals and Gavin Kostjuk scored in the second half to give SCCS a 2-1 lead at the time. With SCCS trailing 4-3 in the 78th minute, TJ Evans scored the equalizer to tie the game.

Girls basketball

The SCCS girls basketball team earned its second win of the season, defeating Carpinteria 43-19 on Thursday at Carpinteria High School.

Boys basketball

The Trinity JV boys basketball team defeated Saint Monica 50-32 on Thursday at The Master’s University.

John Cervantes-King led the Knights with 21 points. Yianni Eliopulos and Aiden Checkets added seven points each.

Trinity plays again on Tuesday, Dec. 4 against Valley Torah.