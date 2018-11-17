Lois Eisenberg | Who’s to Blame for Anti-Semitism

Anti-Semitism is on the rise, much to the disbelief of many. “The FBI’s new report shows anti-Semitism hate crimes rose by 37 percent in 2017.”

Only about 1 percent of hate crimes are reported. There are about 1,000 more agencies than last year that have contributed information about hate crimes. There are many cities with a population of 100,000 or more that did not report to the FBI any hate crimes in 2017. More has to be done to require any agency that has been informed about a hate crime to report it.

Liking it or not, the racial hatred climate has been on the rise due to President Trump’s rhetoric of exciting or tending to excite anger, animosity, or disorder.

Points in fact:

Demeaning illegal immigrants, insulting reporters and excluding them from press conferences, praising the despots of the world, demeaning women, sides with the white supremacists, and demeaning anyone who does not agree with him or his hateful agenda.

Trump’s obnoxious rallies are filled with hate, fear and lies that his base laps up like puppy dogs. This kind of behavior from a president of the United States is unacceptable and must be stopped so hate crimes can be decreased.

To one and all, report what you see when you feel that it is not kosher (pun intended).

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia