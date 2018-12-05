Deputies investigating suspected suicide by Walmart in Canyon Country

By Perry Smith

5 mins ago

Deputies are investigating a suspected suicide near the Walmart off Carl Boyer Drive on Wednesday evening.

“Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle (around 8:10 p.m.),” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “As deputies approached the driver, the driver produced a handgun. The deputies backed off and attempted to detain the individual at gunpoint.

“After further investigation, it was determined that the individual, a male in his 50’s, was deceased from a gunshot wound,” Miller said.

“We got the call at 8:14 p.m., a report of a sheriff(‘s deputy) on scene with a suspect at gunpoint,” according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Jeremy Stafford.

An SCV Sheriff’s Station deputy did not fire at a suspect, according to sheriff’s officials, who said no further information was immediately available.

Deputies were still on the scene investigating as of 8:45 p.m.

“We did arrive at the scene and it looks like we left just as quickly,” according to Supervisor Michael Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, adding that no one was transported. “Our last unit left the scene at 8:40 p.m.”

