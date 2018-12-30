Lynne Girdlestone | What Should Be the REAL Top Priority

0 SHARES Share Tweet

I am delighted to hear Katie Hill has hit the ground running in Washington and she is dedicated to representing her constituency, rather than her campaign donors. I would like to suggest that the climate crisis that threatens all life on this planet BEGS to become everyone’s priority, especially those in the Congress and administration who wield the power to make the most significant impact. There are myriad problems, untold injustices in the world. But none surpass this for urgency.

I have never heard it expressed more concisely and powerfully than in this TedX talk by a 15-year-old autistic Swedish girl, Greta Thunberg:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAmmUIEsN9A.

Katie: please do everything you can starting Jan. 7 to support fast and decisive solutions for the world, not just those of us in District 25.

Lynne Girdlestone, Newhall