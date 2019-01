0 SHARES Share Tweet

Concerning Byron York’s column on Jan. 8:

It’s hard to believe many people could agree with the viewpoint Byron York takes on the border wall in his column titled “When Democrats Embraced the Fence.” A sudden switch from wall to fence has not been made. Sure, the president tried to call a redesigned wall made of steel slats with pikes along the top a “barrier” – even maybe a “fence,” but that doesn’t turn a wall into a fence.

Duane Mooring, Castaic