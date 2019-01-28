Event Calendar: January 27th, 2019 to February 9th, 2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet





Every Monday, 10 a.m. Join Barnes & Noble every Monday morning at 10 a.m. for a special Toddler Storytime at the Children’s Stage. Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita.

Info: stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2642



Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Join us for a fun-packed evening of music and dance. We kick the night off with some awesome house music, then a live musical set and might even throw in a little comedy. Doors 6 p.m. Party starts 7 p.m. Musicians and singers are invited to join the All-Star Jam portion of the evening. $10 + applicable fees $5 at the door when you bring a charitable donation! If you purchase a ticket at a table you are required to purchase dinner. Minimum spend is $25 per person. Under 18 Must Be Accompanied by a Paying Adult. The Canyon – Santa Clarita, Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd, Suite 1351, Santa Clarita.

Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/events/rock-n-roll-jam-nite-01-16-santa-clarita/

Every Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together each Saturday, rain or shine, to bring you a farmers’ market with the finest in fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables, including organic, baked goods, flowers, herbs, cheeses, and prepared foods. The market offers patrons a chance to come face to face with their food source. Old Town Newhall, 24500 Main Street, Newhall.

Info: oldtownnewhall.com/old-town-newhall-farmers-market/



FF Every Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 am to noon. Each weekend, the Gibbon Center is open to the public and a tour is given at roughly 10 a.m., no reservations are required. $15 Adults, $12 teens and students, $10 Seniors, $5 Children 6-12, Children under 5 are free. 19100 Esguerra Road, Santa Clarita.

Info: gibboncenter.org



FF Every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Grab the young’uns and mosey on up the hill in William S. Hart Park to the glorious hilltop Mansion, where you can not only take a free guided tour, but your young ones can have some free craftin’ fun. Set up right outside the Mansion’s back door, on the covered back patio, is the new weekly Crafterday Saturday craft table. The young ones can try their hands at simple crafts like making their own totem poles, designing their own rope art, making their own dreamcatchers, and so much more. It’s free and all are welcome. Activities are geared towards younger participants, but anyone who enjoys crafts will have a grand ol ’ time, so don’t miss it. 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall.

Info: (661) 254-4584, hartmuseum.org



Every Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Every Saturday night, we find a great group of Gourmet Food Trucks to get together and create community fun in the Santa Clarita Valley. The food trucks rotate so that each week, there are different options of food to try. Tables and chairs are provided and it’s handicap-accessible. There is a grassy knoll to picnic on, fly kites or Frisbee. 26573 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita.

Info: facebook.com/foodtrucksaturday



Every Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop and save every Sunday at the Santa Clarita Swap Meet. Hundreds of vendors selling new merchandise, collectibles, plants, home decor, clothing, tools and so much more. Live entertainment, food trucks and good cheer every week! $2 admission. 22500 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita.

Info: saugusspeedway.com/content/Meet-our-Swap-Meets.aspx



Every Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Come out and try one of the fastest growing sports in Santa Clarita. Dragon boating has over 2,000 years of history behind it but here in Santa Clarita it is still relatively new at about 4 years old. We invite the community to come out to Castaic’s lower lake to give dragon boating a try. All equipment and parking will be provided free. All ages are welcome from 9 years old and up. Castaic Lake Recreation, 32132 Castaic Lake Dr., Castaic, For more info, please call 213-447-5707 or visit teamdragoneyes.my-free.website



FF Every Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come hug the cows, give the pig’s tummy rubs, cuddle the turkeys, and enjoy a beautiful day at the Gentle Barn Donation: Adults $22, Kids $12. Tickets are nonrefundable but rain checks are available upon request. The Gentle Barn, 15825 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita.

Info: gentlebarn.org/california



First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m. The Stage Door at the Keyboard Galleria hosts a free monthly open mic for all musicians, lyricists, comics and entertainers. KGMC always provides a great back line , so don’t worry about bringing your gear. Of course, if you’re attached to your favorite guitar, you can bring it. The stage is complete with amps, drums, digital piano and a Bose PA system. It’s a great room to play and a great way to meet other like-minded musicians in the community. If you’re not a performer or not ready to step on the stage, come check out some of the great talent here in Santa Clarita. 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Ste. 120, Santa Clarita.

Info: keyboardgalleria.com



FF First Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flutterby is a no-charge open art studio held on the first Saturday of each month for kids and their parents to come in and make art! All art materials are provided, no prior registration necessary. Just drop in! 22508 6th Street, Newhall.

Info: (661) 673-7500, theartree.org/events



FF FIrst Saturday of the month, noon Tutu-Time is a special dancing story time for children who love to dance. Grab your tutu or borrow ours and come play with us! Your little ballerina can enjoy a free snack with new friends, ballerina arts and crafts and a brief ballet lesson in our beautiful ballet studio. Hear a fairytale or dance focused story, have your photo taken with a ballerina. Your child will fly with fireflies and dance with sugarplums while she whirls and twirls to strains of Tchaikovsky. It’s a truly magical experience for kids. Please call in advance to ensure the studio is not closed for the day. Tutu Ballet Academy, 18788 Flying Tiger Drive, Santa Clarita ,.

Info: (661) 299-5519, tutuballetacademy.com/programs



EVENTS BY DATE

Sunday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join Villa Vibes Yoga on the beautiful outdoor patio of Brewery Draconum for an all-levels yoga class, followed by delicious locally-brewed beer and grub $14. Price includes yoga class, one house draft beer or non-alcoholic beverage, and 20 percent off an appetizer. Buy your ticket now to reserve your spot. Please bring a yoga mat and towel. We have a limited amount of yoga mats for use. All alcohol consumption will take place after class. Brewery Draconum, 24407 Main St., Santa Clarita.

Info: facebook.com/events/219612845642396



Sunday, Jan. 27, 2-4 p.m. Join Agua Dulce Winery for an afternoon of enjoying the all-time classic group game, Bingo. Wine and Pizza and Prizes. $25/person. 9640 Sierra Highway, Agua Dulce. Reservations Required.

Info: (661) 268-7402 aguadulcewinery.com/wp/event/bingo-pizza-wine-2



FF Sunday Jan, 27, and Saturday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m. Escape Theater presents a production of “The Wizard of Oz.” This production will be enjoyed by your little munchkin, and the entire family. Some of the memorable songs include “Over the Rainbow,” “Ding Dong the Witch is Dead,” “We’re Off to See the Wizard” and “The Jitterbug.” The production features more than 300 youth and teens from the SCV who are sure to entertain you with fabulous singing, dancing, beautiful costumes and amazing FLYING. Don’t miss “The Wizard of Oz.”Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

Info: (661) 299-5264 or visit escapetheatre.org



FF Sunday, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, 2 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 2 and Feb. 8, 8 p.m. Follow the Pevensie children into the wardrobe straight to Narnia. “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” is an exciting adventure based on C.S. Lewis’ beloved fantasy tale about love, faith, courage, giving, and the triumph of good over evil. Tickets $10-$17. Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St, Newhall.

Info: (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/shows



Sunday, Jan. 27, 4-6 p.m. Join Soroptimists International of Valencia for a family fun day of Indoor Kart Racing at MB2! The main event kicks off at 4 p.m. with our Gentlemen competing for top honors in our 2019 Gentlemen for a Cause; Team Edition (GFAC). Families, friends and supporters are welcome to race after the main event at regular price. MB2 is generously donating a portion of the proceeds to Soroptimist of Valencia. $15 and up at the door. MB2 Raceway, 13943 Balboa Blvd., Sylmar.

Info: (661) 993-7747



FF Sunday, Jan. 27, 7:45-9:45 p.m. Try the sport of curling! You’ve seen the sport in the Olympics, you’ve heard about it from someone you know, and you’ve thought, “Hey, I wonder if I can do that?” Come find out for yourself. Our instructors will give you an overall understanding of what you need to play the game. You’ll learn the basics of throwing, sweeping and some basic game flow and strategy. By the end of just one session, you can be ready to join our leagues and master the game! No experience necessary. $20-$25. Ice Station Valencia, 27745 Smyth Drive Santa Clarita.

Info: (661) 775.8686, facebook.com/events/311246249715852/



Monday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors to the newest College of the Canyons Gallery 206 exhibition, “Vibrant Bounty: Chinese Folk Art from the Shaanxi Region,” will be carried away to Shaanxi Province, one of the cradles of Chinese civilization, for a broader understanding and appreciation for another culture. The public will not want to miss the priceless artifacts and paintings that tell the stories of a far away, but not altogether different, people. The exhibition will run January 28 through March 15 in Gallery 206, located on the second floor of the Valencia campus library. A public reception will be held on Feb. 13 from 3 to 5 p.m. 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

Info: mailto:pamela.lewis@canyons.edu



Friday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. The Master’s University Opera Workshop Presents: “Gallantry” and ” The Telephone” by Douglas Moore & Gian Carlo Menotti. Two light-hearted, one-act operas, presented in English by TMU Opera Workshop program, under the direction of Prof. Landon Shaw, M.M. $10-$12. The Master’s University Recital Hall, 21726 Placerita Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

Info: (661) 362-2255 masters.edu/ performingarts /music#

Saturday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m. Join Sanctuary Animal Assisted Therapy for our February volunteer day. Meet the baby lambs and help us continue making the Sanctuary a magical place. Vegan breakfast and lunch as always. 27662 Rolling Hills Road, Canyon Country.

Info: facebook.com/events/605189599910006/

Saturday, Feb. 2, 5-10 p.m. Come celebrate at the Bridgeport clubhouse for the “Cabaret & Cabernet – Sentimental Journey by the Santa Clarita Master Chorale – A Trip Through the Music of the 1940’s .” All aboard to celebrate the big bands, and enjoy the vocal stylings of Frand , Dean, Bing, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Count basie , Tommy Dorsey, Louis Armstrong…the list goes on. See you on the A Train! $125. Bridgeport Clubhouse, 27002 Edgewater Lane, Valencia.

Info: eventbrite.com/e/cabaret-cabernet-sentimental-journey-a-trip-through-the-music-of-the-1940s-tickets-49967815080



Saturday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m. and Friday, Feb, 8 p.m. Steel Magnolias is heart-warming comedy about the bond of friendship between six Southern women and their time spent at their home away from home—the beauty shop. Tickets $15-19. Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St, Newhall.

Info: (661) 799-2702 or visit http://www.canyontheatre.org/shows



Sunday, Feb. 3, 1-5 p.m. Join the pregame festivities at Agua Dulce Winery. Bring your ultimate tailgate recipe to the annual Appetizer Cook Off . Root on your team and get your throwing arm in shape to participate in the Quarterback Challenge for prizes. Enjoy watching the entire game, hang out till halftime or pick up wine on your way to a party. Hot dogs will be served! No cost and no reservations required. Agua Dulce Winery, 9640 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita.

Info: (661) 268-7402, aguadulcewinery.com



Wednesday, Feb. 6, 3:30 p.m. Join artist and author David Heredia in creating a mixed-media art project. This is a free program for children in grades third to sixth. All supplies provided. Participation limited to materials on hand. Canyon Country Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

Info: David Janning, djanning@santa-clarita.com



Wednesday, Feb. 6, 6-8 p.m. Enjoy light appetizers, live music, and meet the artist Skye Amber Sweet in this new exhibition open at The Old Town Newhall Library. Organic, soulful, emotional work is the heart of Skye Amber Sweet’s art. Her tree paintings are filled with the wonder of life, embracing leaves, bark, branches, and roots. Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main Street, Newhall.

Info: (661) 259-0750, http://www.santaclaritalibrary.com

FF Saturday, Feb. 9, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. With lyrics displayed on-screen, experience the joy of singing along to the Lin-Manuel Miranda songs you already love in the company of other enthusiastic fans of the beloved animated film “Moana.” Moana herself will be there for a meet-and-greet before and after the screening. Tickets are $7.50. Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita.

Info: https://www.goldstar.com/get-started/eventbrite/172074?aff_sub=172074&test_signup&transaction_id=102742e4038d4e2462bb2acc95fea5&purchase_goal=0&amount=our_price_and_service_fees&utm_source=has_offers&utm_medium=affiliates&utm_content=4869&utm_campaign=affiliate_program

Saturday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m. The Italian Catholic Club of the Santa Clarita Valley cordially invites you to our 2019 Valentine’s Day Dinner Dance. Come enjoy a delicious dinner and dance the night away to the music of Duo Domino. Wear your favorite red dress/shirt/tie. All adults are welcome. Tickets are $65 each prepaid by Feb. 2nd. Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia. Info: Anna Riggs (661) 645-7877, iccscv.orgSaturday, Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. Why go to a crowded restaurant to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Spend a beautiful evening celebrating love, passion and romance with the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival including food, wine, and a wonderful and unique theatrical experience.

Info: https://www.scshakespearefest.org/plays-events