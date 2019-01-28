Valentine’s Day gift suggestions for her

0 SHARES Share Tweet

From red roses to love letters or jewelry and lingerie, there are many traditional gifts you can give the special woman in your life this Valentine’s Day.



“It’s all about celebrating your love and commitment to each other,” said Tammi Pickle, vice president of Elite Connections, who also carries the title international matchmaking expert for her company.



Elite connections is the largest matchmaking agency in Southern California, and has been finding people love for more than 25 years.



“We help people find love everyday,” Pickle said. “Everyone has their different ways they want to feel loved.”



On Valentine’s Day, it’s important to share your love with your significant other whether it be through gifts or spending time together.



Finding the right gift for her



Flowers

Roses are red, violets are blue, and flowers for Valentine’s Day are the perfect way to say, “I love you,” the experts say.

“Ordering early is key,” said Claire Middleton, owner of Claire’s Flowers in Santa Clarita. “Get in your order early, so we can offer you the best product.”

Prices for flowers hike during Valentine’s Day, and there’s a reason.

“We only use the best florist quality roses from Ecuador, which are professionally designed and hand-delivered,” Middleton said.

You can go traditional or nontraditonal. It’s all about finding the flowers that your significant other would love.

“You don’t have to just be red, mix in her favorite color,” Middleton suggests. “And you can always deliver earlier in the week to surprise her.”

Make the card say, “I just couldn’t wait,” she suggested. “Everyone in the office sees them.”

Claire’s Flowers specializes in custom deliveries.

“Make a statement,” Middleton said. “Right now, (the romantics) are saying, ‘Be a hero and gift your Valentine a year of flowers,” she said, referring to a monthly flower delivery option.

Claire’s Flowers is located at 27019 Santa Clarita Road, and can be reached at (661)297-4023.



Something Sweet

Another suggestion from the pros: Let her enjoy a treat, and buy her something sweet.

A box of chocolate hearts, or a bouquet of fruit from Edible Arrangements is a great treat that can be added to any gift. A teddy bear or, if you can spend a little more, jewelry for a traditional touch.



Pamper Her

Does your girl like to get her nails or hair done? Make her feel like a princess and send her to the salon before taking her to dinner.

“Get something they may enjoy,” Pickle said. “Put in some effort and think about it.”

While Valentine’s Day falls on a Thursday, which is a workday for many, a gift certificate to the salon or a massage is a great idea that can be scheduled for a later date.

Make her feel beautiful and feel confident, and if you know her size, lingerie can be a romantic option.

“They get a better feeling about themselves,” said Lisa Szeto, owner of Pinned Up, a lingerie pop-up shop in Santa Clarita. “The focus is on helping women get that personalized attention for the fit for them.”

Pinned Up is completely mobile and carries sizes from 28 to 46 bra band and up to a K cup.

“It takes the frustration of finding your size,” Szeto said.

Not every store carries every size, and if you don’t know her size, a gift certificate can be a less stressful option.

”It’s a gift certificate with a service,” Szeto said. “Now through Valentine’s Day, (the certificate) includes a free fitting.”

Information about Pinned Up can be found at pinnedupbras.com, or by contacting Szeto at Info@PinnedUpBras.com or 661-390-3677.



Find meaning in simple gifts

Want to do something simple? Spend time together, whether it be at home, a night out or a getaway.

Spend the night in watching a movie and cooking a meal together.

Write your loved one a letter, Pickle said. “Tell them how important they are to you. Say what you don’t get to say everyday.”

Valentine’s Day is about love and spending time with one another, find meaning in a gift that means the most to the ones you love.

“Show your love in different ways,” Pickle said. “Not necessarily a piece of jewelry — those are always nice, also.”

For more information about Elite Connections Matchmaking, go to Eliteconnections.com.