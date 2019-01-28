Which One’s Pink? Pink Floyd tribute band to play on Feb. 2

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Which One’s Pink? a tribute band to Pink Floyd is coming to Canyon Santa Clarita for the third time at the start of next month.

The group of Los Angeles-based musicians joined together in 1998 by musician-turned-lawyer Larry Isenberg, but it wasn’t always the plan to turn this into a homage to the iconic rock group.

“I’m a lawyer now, but I was a music major in undergrad, and I always loved the music of Pink Floyd,” he said. “So when I moved out to LA, I sought out other people that loved Pink Floyd and got them together.

Which One’s Pink? derives its name from the classic line, “the band is just fantastic, that is really what I think, oh by the way, which one’s pink?” from Pink Floyd’s song “Have A Cigar.”

“The original purpose wasn’t to have a tribute band,” Isenberg said. “It was just to have a good time. But it turned out to sound so good, that we decided to put together a set. The rest is history.”

Unlike many tribute bands, Which One’s Pink? makes no effort to appear like their predecessors, instead focusing exclusively on recreating sound and atmosphere associated with Pink Floyd.

Lead singer and guitarist Paul Samarin eerily reproduces the vocals of both Roger Waters and David Gilmour, guitarist Allen Moreno captures the guitar, with Scott Richards (bass) and Marty Brumer (drums) completing the rock steady rhythm section.

Larry Isenberg and Nick Feduska use multiple keyboards to paint the vast auditory canvas from which virtually all of the Floyd’s catalogue gets its sound.

“We’ve had personnel turnover over the years and we are getting bigger and better crowds than ever before,” Isenberg said. “We play fairly large venues. We did a show at the Costa Amphitheatre (in Costa Mesa) with 7,000 people. Each show has a different set list. Sometimes we do complete albums, greatest hits and sometimes we focus on obscurities.”

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.