Re: Lois Eisenberg, letters, Feb. 13: Social Security, as most government programs, hasn’t remained the same as promised. It began only for senior citizens who had worked. The tax to pay for it was to be a far less percentage than it is now. That tax was to be held in a “lockbox” that would pay for itself. President Lyndon Johnson was responsible for putting the lockbox funds as well as the new into the general fund. That is why Social Security is almost broke.

Bob Comer, Valencia