Get ready for spring with Seasons

The recent rains may have left our roads slick and our trails muddy — but they also left a beautiful green blanket covering our hills and dipping into our canyons.

The winter rains will surely supply us with a spectacular spring. To make the most of this new season, I encourage you to explore the city of Santa Clarita’s spring edition of Seasons magazine. Seasons celebrates all the city has to offer in spring 2019, including the city’s expanding public transportation options — plus your favorite events and programs that speak to a wide range of interests. By now you should have received your spring Seasons — if not, you can pick up a copy at a nearby city facility or check it our online at santa-clarita.com/Seasons.

On the cover you will notice the many transportation opportunities available to you in Santa Clarita. Readers will learn that 83 percent of the city’s transit fleet operates on clean Compressed Natural Gas, and that over 2.3 million people rode our local buses last year. With a new Transportation Development Plan in progress, the city hopes to continue to mold the local transit system to meet residents’ needs.

Looking to try something new this season? Want to find a hobby, discover a hidden talent or just get active? The newest edition of the Seasons magazine features a variety of classes that will make participants relish springtime even more.

On top of spring-inspired courses, residents will also find different upcoming events. The fourth annual Youth Arts Showcase is returning this year on Saturday, March 23. Attendees will enjoy visual and performing arts, art vendors, food trucks and more. The event will take place at The Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit santa-clarita.com/YouthArtsShowcase.

The annual Cowboy Festival is also riding back into town April 13-14, and will be held at historic William S. Hart Park. This year’s festival has new events in store, including the Cowboy Cook-off, where attendees can showcase their finest barbecue skills.

The spring season also means the start of baseball season. Residents can find information about the annual city of Santa Clarita Dodger Day coming up May 11. Proceeds will go toward the city’s local schools and nonprofit groups.

For the avid readers out there, or anyone who would like to expand their literary horizons, the spring edition of Seasons includes information about Santa Clarita Public Library’s annual “One Story, One City” campaign. This year’s featured book is “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by Lisa See, which will be available at all Santa Clarita Public Library branches. This moving novel explores tradition, tea farming, and the bonds between mothers and daughters. For more, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OneStoryOneCity.

The city takes pride in providing community members with opportunities to participate in fun and engaging programs. Within the carefully curated pages of the spring 2019 Seasons, there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy. With events, programs and resources that speak to a wide range of interests — the city is committed to creating community for all our residents.

Ken Striplin is the Santa Clarita City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com. The views expressed in his column are his own and not necessarily those of The Signal

